As I cut ties with the progressive establishment to launch The Ivy Exile, I wondered how much hate mail to expect. But, gratifyingly, real humans not consumed in social media pissing matches have been mostly generous and kind, even when detailing all the ways I’m so wrong, wrong, wrong!
I especially appreciated an edifying exchange last week with a fiery lefty social worker who nonetheless strained his mightiest to meet me as halfway as possible. It was a bit like corresponding with my former self, with everything I’d been raised to believe, before I hit the brick wall of finally meeting my heroes.
The aim of this dissident Substack is less selling any fixed conclusions than making my best stab at maximum experiential honesty to help foster further consideration. That’s what real liberalism is supposed to be all about, encouraging genuine conversation now verboten under today’s vindictive managerialism. I don’t need people to agree with me, but I do need people expansive enough in spirit to try to empathize with different points of view. So special thanks to @DadofDraco—a self-described “fragment of the World Spirit”—for making the effort.
Our interaction began with some tweets:
Soon, @DadofDraco “slid into my DMs,” as the kids say, to extend an olive branch and make his case.
It took a few days to assemble a response worthy of his thoughtfulness: it was a golden opportunity to try to explain to my former tribe why I left. Here’s what I ultimately sent him.
Hello, fellow human of good intentions,
I appreciate your reaching out, your checking out the Substack, and your very gracious note! I grew up in your school of thought and studied public policy/went into journalism to help spread the good word. And then a strange thing happened: I met and marketed the supposed experts making big promises about their ability to engineer a better society, and found that many were intellectually dishonest and indifferent at best toward the ordinary people they ostensibly served. Regardless of their intentions, I no longer believe the governing class has a critical mass of sufficiently honest, rigorous, and nuanced public servants to achieve the benevolent technocracy they promise. It's not that I'm against the ideal in theory, or that my values have changed, but that from depressing personal experience I don't think it is on the menu of achievable policy.
The terms "liberal" and "progressive" are often used interchangeably, but there are important historical distinctions. For all that the word has been dragged through the mud, liberal connotes concern for everyone and the conviction that diverse voices must be heard, whereas going back to Woodrow Wilson et al progressivism has often entailed a self-anointed vanguard imposing 'scientific' governance by hook or by crook since the proles are too brainwashed, ignorant, and stupid to understand what's good for them. You sound like an earnest liberal genuinely concerned for the downtrodden (my kind of liberal!), but I've met precious few professional progressives in elite institutions with your priorities. Rather, they tend to see themselves as the natural intellectual aristocracy, born to rule, magnanimously casting their pearls before ungrateful swine.
Of course there's no lack of right-wing bigots and reactionaries — just as there remain plenty of bigots and radicals on today's left, too, at least as influential in corridors of power. To characterize the bulk of normie center-right voters as sleeper cells full of fascists is about as accurate as casting conventional center-lefties as rabid communists — most conservatives do not want to put women back in the kitchen, LGBTQ people back in the closet, or blacks back into slavery. Indeed, Clarence Thomas and Thomas Sowell are today perhaps the most universally beloved figures on the right. The vast, vast majority of Republicans are decent people who (justifiably) doubt the competence and good will of the Democratic party, just as the vast, vast majority of Democrats are decent people with a rosier view.
So when I suggest that the left and right need one another, it’s to be canaries in each other’s coal mines, and to call out each other’s blind spots and bullshit. You’re absolutely correct that conservatives’ fixation on fiscal restraint and individual responsibility can lapse into callousness. They need to hear from conscientious people like you about the daily difficulties of vulnerable people on society’s margins, and be nudged to confront the profound moral conundrum of what human beings owe each other in this richest country on earth.
But by the same token, the left needs to grok that human beings and institutions have limitations, that policy choices often bring tragic unintended consequences, and that disappointments and failures cannot simply be blamed on right-wing sabotage. Ambitious policy requires a mode of substantive discourse today’s epistemically sealed progressives systemically reject, so expectations must be adjusted accordingly.
My next post is slated to address what’s become of the profession of social work, drawing from some more of my conflicted experience. I hope you’ll be willing to give it a look with the same good faith and open mind you’ve brought to this exchange. It’s been a pleasure meeting you!
All best,
Jesse
[Eventually I decided I’d enjoyed the back and forth enough to make it the new post, so please stay tuned for the previously-scheduled reflections of a child of social workers on what’s become of the profession.]
Did I change that reader’s mind? Probably not, and he certainly has the right to his opinion. But he made me think, and hopefully I made him think, and perhaps in that process can be found a way out of the Manichean dead end of contemporary American politics.
Next: Anti-Social Work
The Ivy Exile is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
"The Right was a bad-faith actor that had to be destroyed"....
I get this a lot too from my friends in the NYT/NPR/MSNBC bubble and I continue to be shocked by how deranged it sounds, and how people who I know are "educated" get so hopped up on media-generated exterminationist rage that they don't even stop to think through the consequences of their statements.
If we define the "Right" as anyone of a conservative bent, from the religious to the social to the economic, then add country folk who are more temperamentally inclined to conservatism for various reasons, and then add some of the rest of us who've had an allergic reaction to the Resistance™ and the Social Justice era, doesn't this mean "destroying" somewhere around half the country?
Also, the conservative/liberal dichotomy or dialectic or yin/yang is a natural part of humanity, I'm sure we all cross back and forth over it in various ways over various issues at various times of our lives: to think you can just eliminate one half of this very human proclivity, is like thinking you can slice away one hemisphere of your brain and still function.
Also have any of our educated cosmopolitan elite read even a single history book? Haven't they learned what disasters happen once half a country declares war on the other half? It doesn't take a PHd to realize that this path can only lead to hatred and destruction.
Thanks for fighting the good fight, compromise is always the best solution, in almost any situation.
Cheers!
Arguing in bad faith. In other words, not buying your bullshit.
I hear this from both sides, and it seems to slip the minds of most cuture warriors that people do not necessaraly start with your priors or share your shibboleths, and when they don't they will be quite quick to cut them down to size, at least in their own minds. I am sure that this seems like they approach coversations like a bad actor, when in reality they are moving their own ideas and points to the fore. Which is entirely human. When someone starts off thinking that the other person is acting in bad faith, then there is very little room for landing an agreement, which, to your point, is needed to carry over any true sweeping policy.
One thing that often gets ignored is that half the country is more conservative than the other half. And while that is a truism, it needs to be looked at more often. The simple matter is that Republican and Democrat are just names we place on the political wing for the two halves of American politics, and no matter what policy wins you have, no matter if you completely vanquish the other party, it still remains that half the country is more conservative than the other half. In a democratic or republican system of goverance, you still need to deal with that other half and their wants and needs.