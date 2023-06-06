The Ivy Exile

The Ivy Exile

John Olson
Jun 9, 2023

Prof. Thomas Sowell once commented that the best thing about having a degree from Harvard, as Sowell does, is "never again having to be impressed by someone with a degree from Harvard."

Carl Eric Scott
Jun 7, 2023

I remember those quaint days of fretting big-time about Obama's executive legislating on the illegal immigration issue. I must have written ten "desecretation of the constitutional order!!!!" "why are so few people talking about this!??" pieces for the NRO version of Post-Modern Conservative.

Quaint, because as the advancing case discussed by Aaron Kheriaty is showing, Joseph Biden is the all-time champion!

...champion at violating the speech and press protections of the First Amendment. Way past all other prezzies combined! https://pomocon.substack.com/p/joe-bidens-all-time-american-record?utm_source=profile&utm_medium=reader2

