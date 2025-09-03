Year after year, one of my very favorite TV shows used to be the reliably inspiring American Ninja Warrior on NBC. It was like a more wholesome remix of American Gladiators, or basically a replacement for The Biggest Loser that didn’t encourage eating disorders, challenging a diverse range of contestants from all walks of life to attempt to traverse diabolically creative obstacle courses lest they splash down into the water below. Season after season, ANW was truly Great Television.

But over the past few years, I’m sorry to say, the show has grown stale, inert, and boring. After finally getting around to partially fast-forwarding through the Season 17 finale a week after its airdate, I’m about ready to call it quits. It’s not that I’m not still fond of larger-than-life hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, and bubbly correspondent Zuri Hall, but that the spectacle that used to be so thrilling and engrossing just isn’t anymore.

ANW’s producers seem as aware of that as anyone, likely explaining why this year they started awkwardly shoehorning in so many packaged countdowns of “Most Memorable Moments” to compensate for the show having long since lost its spark. The problem is, those memorable moments just serve to emphasize how forgettable the show has become, particularly over the past two or three seasons.

The whole basis of ANW was fundamentally to be there on the sidelines witnessing real-life heroes’ journeys: viewers got to meet memorable personalities from all over the country who’d picked up this crazy new hobby and would do their damnedest to meet eye-popping challenges that looked dern near impossible. The contestants were obviously not a demographic cross section of pudgy 21st century America—probably half or more of them were former college athletes who’d never quite lost their taste for competition and felt a stirring to see if they still had it, but they were also relatable adults with real jobs and responsibilities.

Therein lay ANW’s vicarious thrill: all the aging and not so in shape viewers on the couch at home could watch these engaging, likable characters navigating and problem solving and figuring out how to overcome a series of delightfully inventive challenges in real time, and dare to imagine their own prospects of maybe somehow making it through that particular obstacle by luck, pluck, and the skin of their teeth. Season by season viewers developed parasocial relationships with indelible inspirational personas who in the meantime had been getting married or having kids or losing loved ones to whom they were dedicating this next singular run on the latest wacky iteration of the course. So compelling was the spectacle that many of those best-liked characters became niche celebrities who were able to make a handsome living quitting their jobs to start independent “ninja gyms” all across the country for all the kids inspired by the show’s theatrics and derring-do.

In a lot of ways, it’s been a wonderful thing for what was once an offbeat hobby to become a whole industry and way of life. Ninja has enticed countless kids off the couch and off of their phones, encouraging them to get fit while making friends and gaining confidence, and it’s also enabled a bunch of contestants to quit their jobs and switch to more fulfilling livelihoods working with young people. (The less said about Drew Drechsel, the better.)

But the professionalization of American Ninja Warrior has necessarily entailed its standardization into a predictable sport for professional athletes rather than a wild pastime for loveable amateurs with compelling life stories. With so many strivers’ careers and livelihoods now on the line, there simply must be exactingly precise MLB-esque metrics and rankings on a leaderboard, which has not only led to much less imaginative course design, but also encouraged an obsessive focus on speed races down to the millisecond over the emotionally relatable heroes’ journeys that had made network primetime American Ninja Warrior relevant beyond its original niche cable audience in the first place. Balancing haste against caution had long been central to the show’s excitement, but there’s no room for that balance anymore, and dwindling room for any of the great characters who made the show an institution.

If there’s one term for the two-hour ANW season finale I just endured, it would be brutal repetition. To be a nationally competitive ninja now almost certainly means you’re a teenager or close to it whose whole life has been Ninja since childhood, and you’ve probably already competed in the short-lived American Ninja Warrior Junior spinoff series. So the broadcast was two hours consisting basically of pairs of interchangeable Ivan Drago-looking teens (most of whom seem to come from Utah) speed racing repeatedly through essentially the exact same course in the exact same way to see who would slip or otherwise be edged out by a few milliseconds. It was tiresome, it was boring, and it had no emotional stakes. My all-time favorite ninja, Joe “The Weatherman” Moravsky, announcing his retirement and then getting a miraculous wild card to compete in one last finals meant something to me; exactly which one of the villains from The Mighty Ducks ended up taking home the trophy meant nothing to me, except some resentment that they’ve spoiled the quality entertainment that Ninja used to provide.

During Covid, I happened to have had the pleasure of meeting the mighty Weatherman himself at La Guardia. He and I were among about half a dozen masked passengers boarding a flight to St. Louis, where ANW was economically shooting an entire season indoors with special pandemic protocols. Keeping socially distant at six feet apart, Joe and I had a pleasant few words and I got to tell him how much I enjoyed watching him so valorously compete and extend my best wishes to his lovely young family that viewers had gotten to know. As long as Joe was on the show, I still had reason to tune in. At this point, the uber-positive Daniel Gil, he of the most beaming smile I’ve ever seen, is the last active competitor in whom I have any meaningful emotional investment.

In announcing his retirement, Joe Moravsky claimed it was to spend more time with his wife and kids, and no doubt that is most of the reason. But I’ve seen Joe compete for years, he has an indomitable will and at 36 still has the tools to remain competitive another few years were he able to devote 18 hours a day to training like the 16-year-olds. He has too many obligations as a husband and father to be able to fit in that level of training, though, and it’s not worth continuing the level of training that he can realistically fit into a reasonably balanced life now that the altered program now gives him little shot of winning against kids without such obligations. He retired voluntarily, but the reality is that ANW had already pretty much shown him out the door: he’s too good for the show’s degraded new format, and so too are many of us viewers.

My recommendation to ANW’s producers would be to rename this dull dishwater version of the show American Ninja Warrior Turbo and move it to a sports network on late night cable where it belongs, and relaunch American Ninja Warrior Classic on primetime NBC without contestants under 21 that gets back to the fun Ninja spirit of old, which had some American Gladiators and Wipeout in its DNA. But my suspicion is that ANW’s producers would love to do something like that, and have likely lamented not being able to do something like that, because they simply lack the money to do it. The economics of producing broadcast and basic cable television have gotten awfully dicey in the past couple of years, with revenues from advertising cratering to the point that programs that were still quite profitable five years ago are struggling to survive. Varying up obstacles like in the old days would cost precious time and money, whereas running kids through the same course over and over generates the same number of hours of content at lesser expense.

When ninja gyms first started to become a thing, they were peripheral to the all-important TV show. Now, with ninja gyms having become a thriving industry and the television industry ailing, the TV show is peripheral to the broader Ninja empire, and indeed may have become sort of a loss-leader that the gyms themselves subsidize as essentially a series of infomercials for the industry. The problem is that the infomercials have become so damn tedious. I would much rather see American Ninja Warrior become good television again than to see it get canceled before long, but at this point its fate is probably written on the warped wall. Rest in peace, ANW, you were a great show in your day.

