Some weeks back, shortly after news broke of Columbia University’s controversial settlement with the Trump administration, I was honored to be asked for my take by a respected web magazine. But in so writing, I found that I couldn’t really process the settlement without first placing it in the context of Columbia’s broader story, in particular the once-great research university’s decades-long slide to perhaps its lowest point since the Revolutionary War, and the piece ended up a bit too far afield from what the editors were looking for. I published that item myself, and finding that I’ve got more to say, I figured I might as well give the topic another pass.

Wondering if perhaps I hadn’t been entirely fair, I felt the right thing to do was something I’d never done before: send my rather strongly worded critique directly to the Office of the President and senior PR team at Low Library, Columbia’s central administrative hub. I’ve corresponded with many Columbia students and faculty, and even gingerly with a few of my former colleagues, but never had the audacity to send any of my work straight to senior university leadership. The note I sent was to some degree an audacious shot across the bow, no doubt, but it was also extended in friendly good faith. I harbor zero ill will towards any of Columbia’s PR staff, as I’ve been in their shoes and know they’re all hard-working communications professionals doing their jobs.

My dear colleagues and fellow Columbians, I don’t know if you’ve seen any of my work criticizing Columbia from the exasperated perspective of someone who served as a CU reporter/historian/PR flack for eleven years, departing in 2022. Suffice it to say that I’ve become one of your more persistent gadflies. A few weeks ago, an outlet bigger than my Substack asked for my take on Columbia’s settlement with the Trump administration, and what I ended up writing was the raw catharsis of how I really felt: https://ivyexile.substack.com/p/columbias-sweet-surrender That essay’s tone wasn’t quite in their wheelhouse, so I ended up posting it myself. But the outlet was gracious enough to invite a follow-up article more carefully examining the specific terms of the Trump-Columbia deal. So I wanted to reach out to see if any of you at Low Library have anything you’d care to explain to help alienated constituents like me better understand the details of the settlement and perhaps begin to feel that Columbia might finally be making earnest efforts at long-needed reforms. I expect to be back in New York as of early September and would be glad to meet in person on or off the record as far as quotes are concerned, or would otherwise understand if you’d rather default to generic boilerplate. I used to handle crisis communications for Columbia from time to time, so can empathize with the pressure you are under. In full transparency, if I don’t hear from anyone by end of week I’ll try to reach out to some other public affairs folks throughout the university to see if they have any statement, or otherwise rely entirely on my own research and experience. One way or another, I’ll do my best to publish a tough but fair essay, with or without Columbia’s input: the ball is in your court. While you are likely to perceive me as an enemy, I consider myself your friend. We share a common goal of restoring Columbia to its historic greatness. As far as I’m concerned, I’m still working for the university, but from the outside. It’s totally up to you whether you’d prefer to work with or against me, but I’m not going away. Hope to speak with you soon, Jesse Adams

Realistically I understood that, were I to receive any response at all, it would almost certainly consist of slippery boilerplate. Lord knows I’ve been in the position of having my superiors at Columbia insist that I tersely reply to any and all inquiries with a form letter approved by counsel. Within a few hours came this response:

Hi, Jesse. Thanks for reaching out and appreciate the note. Happy to try and help with your inquiry. I’m sharing a resource that I hope will be useful for your reporting here: https://president.columbia.edu/content/our-resolution-federal-government That link includes our official press release and links to the agreement, a letter to the community from Acting President Claire Shipman, and an FAQ that includes detailed answers to some common questions about the agreement. Feel free to use or quote from any of these materials as needed in your article. All the best, [Redacted]

I would’ve been shocked to get anything but a brush-off, but at least it was a diplomatic brush-off, so kudos to [Redacted] for her gracious professionalism. I’ve omitted her name because I’m sure she’s a nice person just following orders and I don’t want to give her any more extra headaches. Nonetheless, I felt compelled to suggest colleague to colleague that her bosses are dropping the ball in terms of pivoting Columbia to a point where it might actually become able to turn the page.

Hi [Redacted], Much appreciate you writing me back and understand that the generic boilerplate was all that could realistically be expected. You and your colleagues are in a tough spot and compelled to stay on script with counsel-approved talking points. The thing is, hiding behind strained bureaucratese makes Columbia look like it's still hiding things: it reassures neither your critics nor your now disappointed and alienated defenders. Speaking as someone still deeply invested in the university and its future, your higher-ups are bungling this messaging just as surely as they've bungled other significant developments of the past few years. I genuinely hate to see it. Over the past few years, I've managed to accumulate some small cred among academic reformers, including some of Columbia's harshest critics, while remaining willing to give credit in those instances when credit is due. I recently noted in the pages of the Washington Examiner Magazine that the Core Curriculum has kept the Columbia undergraduate experience more substantive than many of its peers, for instance. Nothing would please me more than to be able to honestly write a piece reporting that I'd had opportunity to sit down with a Columbia rep who could look me in the eye, acknowledge the university's many damaging missteps in recent years, summarize point by point the university's extensive plans to ensure that such missteps never happen again, and leave me with some real hope that perhaps Columbia is attempting a good faith effort at genuine course correction. Alas, reading through the generic boilerplate conveys rather the opposite impression. Rest assured I'll try hard to be fair and generous to your institutional position, but someday I would love to have reason to write a more positive item about Columbia again, for a change. After all, that was my job for many years. Thanks again for your professional courtesy, Jesse

And so back I was at square one, with only the meager materials from Low Library I’d seen long before receiving their form letter, and proceeding on that basis alone felt like boxing against an opponent with arms tied behind his back. Thus I continued to seek out perspectives from less reticent Columbians willing to actually make the case that the settlement represents a dangerous and short-sighted capitulation to the Trump administration. An essay from Columbia’s Knight First Amendment Center seemed as representative as any. To quote one brief excerpt:

“Columbia has been the target of a months-long campaign of extortion by a presidential administration that is contemptuous of legal constraint and deeply hostile to the values that universities exist to promote. We are not convinced the settlement will put this behind us. What we can say with confidence is that the settlement comes at a very steep price to Columbia’s autonomy and to the constitutional freedoms of Columbia’s faculty, staff, and students.”

I urge readers to peruse the whole article to better understand a viewpoint that’s very different from mine, but to put it bluntly I find its arguments thoroughly unconvincing and indeed beside the point. The essay reads almost like a transmission from an alternate universe where Spock might have a moustache. In nearly 2600 words there’s not one lone acknowledgement or glimmer of recognition that the massive backlash against Columbia might potentially be driven at least in part by legitimate gripes. High-minded rhetoric about values and autonomy doesn’t go very far with any real scrutiny of the particular values Columbia has chosen to foster with all that autonomy in recent years, as richly subsidized by American taxpayers.

I’d never have lasted a decade plus at Columbia if there weren’t some things I loved about working there. I got paid to be a roving storyteller covering a range of very talented people at a scenic world-famous university in Manhattan. By all rights it should have been a dream job, and maybe it would’ve been had Columbia’s leadership been properly doing their jobs. But working for them was all too frequently the most disillusioning of slogs, and I was both thrilled and relieved a few years ago to finally make my escape and turn the tables as a whistleblower. Some things are rotten in Morningside Heights, and have been for an awfully long time.

The more carefully I consider the details of the Columbia-Trump settlement, the more staunchly I conclude that Columbia miraculously dodged a bullet in managing to score such a sweetheart deal, with a slap on the wrist of just $221 million in fines to be paid over three years and some indeterminate federal oversight. In my direct lived experience, to remain employable on campus circa the 2010s and early 2020s was to have to always keep one’s mouth shut navigating a minefield of fashionable bigotries, some loudly encouraged and others more tacitly endorsed, with the bulk of sanctioned prejudice aimed directly at human beings of more or less my demographic description.

I myself am Jewish, and the antisemitism endemic at Columbia as of late has been appalling to say the least. But the bulk of the invective and discrimination that I personally experienced over the years came not on account of my maternal lineage, but because of the color of my skin, that I happen to have a Y chromosome, and that I have the wrong sexual orientation. Those traits officially placed me among the lowest of the low, and a lot of folks on campus weren’t shy about reminding me of that. So when I look at Low Library’s carefully couched verbiage begrudgingly admitting that antisemitism has become an issue but refusing to acknowledge any other misconduct, I cannot help but discern distinct notes of cynicism and flippancy. Columbia appears to be wagering that by tactically conceding only that there was a short-term flare-up of antisemitism and paying a relatively minor fine, the institution can wriggle out of further accountability for its unethical and unambiguously illegal behavior stretching back at least two decades.

I struggle not to feel insulted by Columbia having the gall to claim that it hasn’t been constantly violating the Civil Rights Act, and in most spectacular fashion. Of course it has, and until five minutes ago Columbia could not have been any prouder of that fact. If one were applying to attend Columbia or get a job on campus, one’s ethnic background was a defining factor: if applicants were Chinese-American, or Italian-American, or Bangladeshi-American, or Jewish, and so forth, they were considered a dime-a-dozen and subjected to dramatically different standards than members of other groups that the institution deemed more desirable. Columbia embraced with gusto the crude pop intersectionality of demagogues like Ibram X. Kendi and Robin DiAngelo. It is little exaggeration to say that by the time longtime president Lee C. Bollinger stepped down in mid-2023, exuberant discrimination had become Columbia’s second highest priority after fundraising.

Reading and rereading Claire Shipman’s letter, I find myself growing more rather than less supportive of the federal government taking further action, including potentially revoking Columbia’s tax-exempt status. It seems clear from her strategical talking points that the university has learned nothing and has no intention of substantively cleaning up its act. I find myself increasingly hoping that the Trump administration might soon circle back to help further incentivize Columbia to do the right thing, even if that might involve holding the university’s feet closer to the fire.

What would that doing the right thing look like? Pardon the phrase, but how can we start to make Columbia great again? Truly turning the page will require Columbia to formally acknowledge that it has indeed intentionally violated the Civil Rights Act on countless occasions, and formally apologize for that unacceptable conduct. I would recommend the institution sell off some fraction of its vast real estate portfolio to establish a billion-dollar fund offering some few symbolic pennies of reparation to every single person who Columbia has discriminated against or who’s had to endure the intrinsically hostile environment that the university went out of its way to foster in recent years. And I’d suggest the university set up a blue-ribbon truth and reconciliation commission, kind of like in Rwanda, to record in exhaustive detail Columbia’s recent history of dehumanizing discrimination that can never be allowed to happen again.

I’ve already considered who might be the ideal candidate to head up such a commission: Sheila Coronel, rightfully among the most respected faculty at Columbia Journalism School. She’s the real deal, having spent her early career putting her life on the line to report on the murderous regime of Ferdinand and Imelda Marcos in the Philippines. I have complete faith in her integrity, which one day I’d love to be able to say about Columbia’s senior leadership.

Yet even the unimpeachable Professor Coronel’s track record in such positions is complicated. As of late 2014, in the wake of Rolling Stone’s incendiary libel that earned enduring notoriety as the University of Virginia gangrape hoax, the troubled magazine had commissioned her to investigate what had gone wrong. The results were mixed: no doubt Coronel conducted a rigorous review, but it ended up seeming like Rolling Stone had hired her more in hopes of making the PR problem go away than actually correcting course, and particularly trying to find some way to discretely minimize their and Columbia’s mutual embarrassment that the disgraced reporter Sabrina Rubin Erdely was a much-feted J-School alum. No matter how great a job Sheila Coronel undoubtedly did, the official final audit published in the Columbia Journalism Review in 2015—as tinkered with by then-Dean of the J-School Steve Coll—had been airbrushed into a mendacious whitewash that seemed primarily aimed at changing the subject and minimizing Rolling Stone’s legal exposure for having defamed a bunch of innocent frat boys.

In this present hour of crisis, with Columbia at its very nadir, Low Library’s least bad option would be to unleash Professor Coronel to work her magic once more, but not bowdlerized this time. The university needs a ruthlessly clear-eyed accounting of all of its voluminous discrimination in recent decades for all the world to see. Then, and only then, might Columbia have earned enough credibility to make a legitimate effort at building back better.

