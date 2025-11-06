The Ivy Exile

Robert Polevoi
4d

I'm a pure native and lifetime Californian (both LA and Bay Area) and NYC has never appealed to me. But it is difficult to deny what it once was. Charlie Parker or Billie Holiday on 52nd Street. The Metropolitan Opera at its peak. Horowitz at Carnegie Hall. Rogers and Hamerstein on Broadway. The painters like Rothko, and of course the literary world. The greatest city in the world. But that NYC is long, long gone, and a gigantic reason is that the middle and working class is long gone. Kids who attended P.S. whatever and used the great public library, visited the great museums. In a word, "culture." All gone with the wind. There can never be working and middle class families again in Manhattan anymore than they can return to my beloved San Francisco. No politics or social policy can changed that reality. But bullshit socialism can definitely make things worse.

Brettbaker
5d

As I put it elsewhere- Julius Ceasar:" I'd rather be first man in that hovel than second man in Rome." Too many anons: "I'd rather be 2,999,999th man in DC, NYC, or LA, than 1st man in Kansas City."

