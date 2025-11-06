Within my first few days as a freshman at Brown, I joined two political clubs: the Brown Democrats and the Young Communist League. The latter was primarily tongue in cheek—I wasn’t a Marxist, and mainly just wanted to be able to say that I was literally a card-carrying commie. But I had a good friend from high school who was an outspoken communist, and even though I didn’t quite consider myself a socialist, I’d been raised as a European-style social democrat and tended to think of fiery leftists as good passionate people generally pointed in the right direction.

It was like Goldilocks; if establishmentarian Democrats like Joe Lieberman and Evan Bayh left me a bit lukewarm, socialists and communists struck me as burning a little too hot. A muscular progressivism that would be “just right” in terms of pursuing policies to improve the wages and living conditions of working-class Americans was what I was looking for. I stopped attending YCL meetings after a few weeks, but got very active with the Brown “Dems” in the run-up to the 2004 election, first knocking on doors for Howard Dean and then volunteering for the Kerry/Edwards campaign. In the aftermath of that crushing defeat, I got elected to the Brown Dems’ executive board as communications chair—only to resign in protest a few months later at the board’s relentless prioritization of identitarian culture war flashpoints rather than kitchen table issues faced by ordinary Americans like a lot of my folks back in Missouri.

I remained a busy activist, though, primarily with Brown’s chapter of Students for Sensible Drug Policy, and worked side by side with many socialists and communists, some of whom became friends of mine. Despite that, I’d turned firmly against socialism and communism by the time of graduation, and dramatically lowered my expectations for what sweeping government action and entrenched bureaucracy could sustainably achieve. Part of it was that I’d majored in public policy and learned how fiendishly complicated and paradoxical the art of policy really is, that it’s almost always a matter of trade-offs, and of picking the lesser evil, and grinding incremental progress, rather than grand pronouncements of vaunted “policy solutions” or any kind of Glorious Revolution. Things are never, ever that simple.

Reading up on public policy explained much of my drift away from the left, but a good deal of it was also troubling behavioral tendencies I’d often noticed among many of the socialists and communists in my activist circles: namely, a frequent predilection for purity spirals in which radicals would reflexively compete to one-up each other as to who could be most extravagantly pious in their ideological fealty and devotion to the sacred Cause. Somebody could start out with a reasonable point that sometimes people steal because they’re hungry and that’s morally different from other theft, and a few minutes later the person who finally “won” the interaction would be fervently preaching that every single shoplifter is a Jean Valjean dispensing breadcrusts to orphans. It seemed like there was no corrective mechanism—almost a kind of intellectual immunodeficiency—to keep the spiraling bluster even remotely tethered to history, human psychology, or empirical evidence. In that unhinged context, sociopathic bullies tended to rise to the top.

There were some people I knew who joined a commune just off campus run by collectivist consensus according to critical social justice philosophy, or so the commune claimed. In practice, it was a psychological warzone in which cloying boilerplate about radically egalitarian principles was wielded like a velvet fist to control, dominate, and terrorize weaker and shyer members of the community. I had a friend of a friend who was a sweet, gentle, quiet guy as inoffensive as could possibly be. But he was white, and he was heterosexual, and as such an irresistible target. He’d paid full freight for his room in the house, and pulled his weight with regard to communal cooking and cleaning, but within two months a zaftig girl who’d fashioned herself the queen bee bullied and browbeat him into giving up his room on account of his “privilege.” Henceforth he would sleep on the floor in the hallway, and he’d have to learn to like it. Passive capitulation earned him no mercy or kindness, only more contempt and abuse.

Which all goes to explain why I’ve watched with sadness the ominous rise of Zohran Mamdani, the socialist trust fund dilettante and former rapper just elected mayor of New York City, where I’ve resided for almost twenty years now. To point out that Mayor-elect Mamdani is an unserious person isn’t to suggest that he’s not a deathly serious threat to the city and especially its more vulnerable citizens. The best-case scenario for the Mamdani mayoralty is that he’s a total phony who believes in absolutely none of his absurd platform of unicorns and rainbows. But, unfortunately, I suspect he’s in earnest. Having had more than my fair share of dealings with limousine leftists over the years, they tend to mistake the ease and elegance of their cosseted lives of luxury for superior virtue and savvy. When you’ve never had to work, and you can fly to any of your family’s several gated compounds in Uganda at a snap of the fingers, you simply don’t know what you don’t know and life is a lark in which every day ends in comfort and self-satisfaction.

No, Zohran Mamdani is deliriously high on his own supply, which is peak woke circa summer 2020, and unfortunately for ordinary New Yorkers his ideology is a radioactive narcotic that will irrevocably harm the city and state. I’m no fan of Andrew Cuomo, but his mode of grubby transactional politics at least involved facts and numbers and hard-headed assessment of conditions on the ground. Curtis Sliwa is an idiosyncratic old school New York character who always wears a beret for some reason, but at least he knew that knife-brandishing maniacs on the subway aren’t the tragically misunderstood good guys.

I’m sympathetic to the frustration and rage of Mamdani’s core base, downwardly mobile aspirational elites who moved to New York only to discover that the dream of life in the big city as seen on social media, TV, and the movies was a lie. Contrary to what the triumphal graduation speeches at Bowdoin and Wesleyan implied, there were no meaningful and remunerative careers or charming Park Slope brownstones ripe for the picking, only precarious gig employment as baristas and dog-walkers as they barely scrape by with several roommates in dingy Bushwick one-bedrooms. Those wannabe elites were bamboozled and hung out to dry, and that was even before Joe Biden dangled the tantalizing promise of wiping away student loan debt and then characteristically failed to deliver. The sad irony is that now they’ve been bamboozled again, with their own enthusiastic participation, and the elation they’re feeling at the moment will gradually curdle into defensive rationalizations papering over the embarrassment of having placed such millenarian faith in so glib an Energizer Bunny of a TikTok conman.

New Yorkers (or rather a slight majority of the roughly 30% of eligible voters who bothered to vote) have bought themselves a fistful of magic beans, but no magic beanstalk will be forthcoming. Instead, we can all look forward to a poorer, dirtier, more disordered, and more violent city in perhaps inexorable decline, courtesy of the Democratic Socialists of America. I was once a lefty, and still feel that it would be wonderful to live in a world where mass transit could be both safe and free, and where there could be bountiful affordable housing for every single person who’s ever had a dream of moving to the Big Apple. But that’s not the world we live in, where we have no choice but to face hard limits and intractable human frailties sooner or later, regardless of grinning demagogues and their wild promises.

The fact of the matter is that it’s just not the 1980s anymore, when no matter how bleak things got in the city the financial sector was pretty well stuck in lower Manhattan. Today, with high-speed internet, there’s little reason but inertia and perhaps aura for “Wall Street” to stay on Wall Street. The only way for the Mamdani regime to try to deliver on its outlandish promises is to levy massive tax increases that will strongly encourage Big Finance to exit the five boroughs. New York retains enough cachet that I don’t expect firms to abandon the city entirely, but they could easily shift primary operations up north to downtown White Plains, or over to Stamford, Connecticut, or out of the tristate altogether down to Texas or Florida. Most likely most of his fellow rich people that Zohran Mamdani loves lambasting won’t leave Manhattan entirely, as their egos are too tied into overlooking Central Park, but many of them may well decide to downgrade to less opulent pied-a-terres where they stay in between their primary residences in the Hamptons and south Florida.

Rage against the ultra-rich is often justified: many of them are unsavory characters who amassed their fortunes by screwing people over. But that doesn’t mean that taxes on the top few percent of wealthy New Yorkers aren’t propping up the infrastructure and social services that working- and middle-class New Yorkers depend upon. If just a handful of big firms choose to relocate their headquarters to Stamford, or just a hundred wealthy families decide to make their primary residence Coral Gables, it will spell disaster for city and state revenues. In grasping to fund his fanciful schemes, Mamdani is poised to kill the golden goose that ordinary New Yorkers depend upon.

Even as net tax contributors hemorrhage out of the city, Mamdani’s giveaways and alluring rhetoric will attract ever more needy people who consume more from the system’s resources than they add to it. Even if Jessica Tisch remains in charge of the NYPD, crime will almost certainly tick up and the homeless population will likely soar even as the municipal tax base erodes. That virtually guarantees more fatal incidents like the unfortunate confrontation between Jordan Neely and Daniel Penny.

The Mamdani administration may well succeed at lowering New Yorkers’ rents, but not in the way that his voters anticipated. To the extent that rents might come down, it won’t be because of rent freezes or massive construction of new housing, but because Mamdani will have succeeded in making New York City a worse and less desirable place to live. By the time of the next mayoral election in 2029, I wager, New York will be a sadder, poorer, more chaotic, more graffitied, more trash-strewn, more rat-infested place with even more petty crime and vacant storefronts than we have today. But hey, at least Mamdani’s volunteers will enjoy the privilege of being menaced by mentally ill vagrants on the free bus back to Bushwick.

Perhaps New York City’s spectacular attempt at urban suicide isn’t the worst thing in the world. As a born and raised Democrat who’s concluded that the Republicans are presently the lesser of evils, the Mamdani administration’s wacky misgovernance will likely provide an endless font of political capital for the GOP. Any moment now we’re guaranteed to once again see the headline “Trump to City: Drop Dead.” And beyond politics, the early promise of the internet was that it was supposed to culturally level the playing field to make media centers like New York and Los Angeles systemically less dominant and open up opportunities for talented people from anywhere to achieve recognition. But the relentless economic flattening of globalization has instead given many aspirational young people the impression that they cannot truly “make it” without living in a handful of extremely expensive global metropolises. It’s true that Brooklyn has a bunch of nice architecture and cute coffee shops and tasty ethnic restaurants and scenic parks, but places like Cincinnati and St. Louis and Pittsburgh have those things too, for a far more attainable cost of living. We’d be better off as a society if young people felt they could chase their ambitions from all over the country, rather than having to cram into a handful of prohibitively expensive zip codes. So, perhaps New York’s self-inflicted loss can become the rest of America’s gain.

Still, that’s squinting mighty hard to try to find a silver lining to the very dark cloud looming over New York City, a place I’ve come to love over the years despite its credulous and shortsighted electorate. God help us.

About The Exile