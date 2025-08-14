The Ivy Exile

The Ivy Exile

Discussion about this post

Clever Pseudonym
2d

If you encounter the argument that it's unfair (or even illegal) for the feds to cut scientific grants just because a university itself has refused to protect Jewish students, you can refer the interested party to the Civil Rights Restoration Act of 1987 (which was passed by a Democratic Congress over Reagan's veto). The feds today are simply following the law.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Civil_Rights_Restoration_Act_of_1987

The Civil Rights Restoration Act of 1987, or Grove City Bill, is a United States legislative act that specifies that entities receiving federal funds must comply with civil rights legislation in all of their operations, not just in the program or activity that received the funding.

More about this issue:

https://lawliberty.org/the-road-to-campus-serfdom/

"Almost four decades ago, progressive legislators demanded sweeping amendments to civil rights law, expanding federal oversight over higher education. The sequence of events reveals a cautionary tale of political hubris: progressive confidence that state power would reliably serve their ends overlooked the reality that governmental authority, once unleashed, recognizes no ideological master. Today’s circumstances starkly illustrate how expansive federal control over civil society, originally celebrated by progressives, returns to haunt its architects.

As a result of this change in law, all subsequent presidential administrations have enjoyed enormous leverage over universities. Any violation of Title VI or Title IX anywhere within the institution, as defined by an administration, puts a university at the risk of the loss of all federal funds in all its operations."

The bill has come due for Columbia's transformation into the Edward Said School of Applied Jihad. $221 million may be peanuts but at least it comes with a free side of schadenfreude.

1 reply by The Ivy Exile
Deborah T. Hewitt
2d

What a great read from inside the cloisters. As super average Southern California parents of a Columbia grad (Class of 2017), who scraped the bottom of the barrel, for his education, by working nonstop, my husband a small non-union electrician and me, lead pool photographer (at the time) for Harvey Mudd University and other editorial work -- I appreciate the breakdown of C.U.'s demise. Our now 30 year old son, has never really wanted to talk about his experience at C.U. He felt completely let down by the school's promises. He actually wrote for the Spectator in Jr/Sr year but it's all been wiped out with the change-over of their system. He said he could care less if he ever sees his work again. Much of it was changed (by force) before publishing. One pompous and mighty professor tried to take him down with a bad grade -- for asking a question (or "challenging" the professor). He fought tooth and nail to graduate with a Biological Anthro degree, earning every top accolade, then collapsed when he got home. It was a long recovery period. He went back to the city a few weeks ago, for the first time since graduation, and met up with Dr./Prof. Shapiro on campus. If it weren't for this incredible woman and her dedication to her work and students, I don't know how he would have survived. She informed him that the powers that be are trying to eliminate her area of study/teaching. He said Columbia didn't deserve her. Anyways, I agree that with the Mayor election to come, the city will decline again, as it did in the 70's. Then someone, much later, will come in and clean it up. Possibly be persecuted later. Then it will decline again. The history of man. Cheers.

3 replies by The Ivy Exile and others
