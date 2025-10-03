The Ivy Exile

The Ivy Exile

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diamond Boy's avatar
Diamond Boy
2d

I am terribly affected by this topic and terribly afflicted as well. The games people play tend to send me to bed at 7pm. For this world, as it is, I’m not particularly well fit for purpose. Fragile.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Hal Jordan's avatar
Hal Jordan
2d

Not to be snarky, but the premise of this book is something that everyone knows. How did he manage to fill up a whole book with such obvious truisms?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by The Ivy Exile and others
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Ivy Exile LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture