I’d had some inkling it was coming, and this past Thursday afternoon brought the news I’d dreaded for years—that iconic PBS journalist Bill Moyers, my hero and mentor, had passed away at age 91.

Bill was and is an eternal constant and fixture in my life: from growing up with his cerebral yet folksy visage gazing out from the spines of the A World of Ideas coffee table books, to all of his PBS programs being the real “Must-See TV” in my household, to having the privilege of working with the man as his blogger and research assistant, to all the ways that priceless experience has made the rest of my career possible. Bill Moyers stands among the all-time greats, and he leaves a vacuum that can never be filled. It doesn’t seem to make sense that he’s gone; it’s like saying the Metropolitan Museum of Art is gone, or Lincoln Center has vanished. It just can’t be.

I was more than a little rough around the edges when I lucked into a job with Bill’s nonprofit production company Public Affairs Television back in October 2007, hired on as a junior communications associate. I’d come up in Missouri and cut my teeth at Brown’s alternative rock radio station, so was not exactly tuned in to every polite New York City professional protocol. Thus I badly misjudged what was considered appropriate when Bill Moyers Journal’s executive producer would ask everyone at our staff meeting each Monday morning if we had any thoughts or feedback about the preceding weekend’s episode. I should have taken my cue from everybody’s silence, but was so damn excited to be there that I’d usually speak up about how we might be even more nuanced and informative each next show. Only later did I come to understand how outrageously inappropriate the executive producer found that behavior, and why she’d so palpably disliked me.

Today I get where she was coming from, that I was some smartass kid who didn’t know his place, but what she took as unforgivable presumption Bill and his partner in all things Judith somehow saw as untapped potential. Both actively went out of their way to take me under their wings. One of the best things about working for Bill and Judith was that they faithfully brought their egalitarian ethos into the office: they were kind and unpretentious and kept an open door for we staff to help be their eyes and ears, inviting everyone to share whatever we might have seen in the news that struck us as important or intriguing. In practice most of the time that meant underlings sending them the same clippings from The Nation or HuffPo links to Keith Olbermann’s latest “Special Comment,” but I was the one offbeat millennial reckless or obtuse enough to send them articles from City Journal and The Weekly Standard and even Breitbart. It wasn’t that I didn’t consider myself a dyed-in-the-wool progressive, but that as an aspiring policy wonk I thought progressives needed to have the uncomfortable conversations if we hoped to win the argument. Before long, it became one of the great honors of my career when Bill asked me to be his research assistant.

I gradually developed mixed feelings about some of the programs that aired on Bill Moyers Journal during my time, but never about Bill and Judith themselves, who were so much more generous with benefits and compensation than they really needed to be, and invariably bought dinner for everybody on those nights we needed to work late. Perhaps my fondest memory of Bill Moyers’ remarkable character comes from the final few weeks of the Journal, as we wrapped up our last batch of episodes and packed up the office for good. Half-empty boxes were strewn across offices and cubicle banks, trying to pack up decades with some semblance of order, and amid that chaos my Dad came to town and visited the office for the first and only time. He was a self-made social worker who’d come up from poverty to help build the New Left at the University of Missouri before joining the Peace Corps and heading to India, and eventually earned his master’s degree. I’d never seen my father so intimidated—for him to meet this legendary giant he’d seen on TV for decades, who’d helped establish the Peace Corps along Sargent Shriver, was unfathomable, and he was all but stammering like a schoolboy. Bill quietly understood the dynamic and graciously invited him to a closed-door forty-five minute conversation about that entire early ’60s milieu, and its relevance nearly fifty years on. It was forty-five minutes Bill didn’t necessarily have to spare, but it was an incredibly classy gesture that gave my Dad a profoundly meaningful bucket list experience.

And so I had no shortage of ambivalence and hesitation in launching The Ivy Exile, being all too aware that airing my unvarnished truth would likely hurt some former colleagues’ feelings, including the Moyers’ fiercely loyal inner circle. And, indeed, it wasn’t long before I heard it through the grapevine that some of those people I still love and remember fondly were upset, and that truly saddened me. But what I most absorbed in my formative years watching the Moyers show and getting to work with the man is that the real craft of journalism is all about doggedly following the story wherever it might lead, no matter whose feathers might get ruffled along the way. That was what the entire enterprise was really supposed to be about.

Long live Bill Moyers’ inspiring body of work! He was a wonderful man who did incalculable good, among other endeavors historians shall argue over forevermore. He enlightened my and a bunch of Middle Americans’ sensibilities, free of charge. It was a blessing to get to work with him, to try to carry on that tradition, and we’ll have to see what media cycles roll in over the summer and afterwards. So long, Bill, it’s been good to know you.

Next: On the Slaughter of Golden Geese