As I’ve mentioned recently, the past few months have been a trying time: my elderly mother fell and broke her hip, went through a couple of rounds of hospitalization in which we discovered she’d lost much of her ability to digest food, and is now more or less in hospice care as we await the inevitable. The first nursing home she got discharged to was an absolute dump, the stuff of nightmares, and I transferred her to more or less the fanciest facility in St. Louis as soon as I could, as we are blessed to be able to afford it.

One thing you discover quickly is that there is no such thing as a great nursing home. At whatever price point, some meals are missed and mistakes inevitably made. The real customer is you, the desperate family member trying to keep your ailing loved one alive, and quality of care depends directly on how much time you’re willing to spend on hand supervising—in my case most of the day every day. But if you’re willing and able to spend enough time and money, there might yet be some good nursing homes, so long as you keep your eye on the ball.

The fancy facility where my mother now resides has been generally pretty decent: the staff are almost all gentle and kind, the food is usually better than merely edible, and the hallways don’t generally smell. But, about two weeks after my mother moved in, the facility made a tragic if understandable mistake. Going back to her infancy in a postwar Munich orphanage, before she was adopted by Americans, my mother has always had trouble with her teeth. She’s always been loath to spend money on herself, but corn on the cob is one of her favorite foods, so a number of years ago I managed to persuade her to splurge on custom dental implants so she could eat whatever she wanted. For some reason, some employee of the facility decided to soak my mother’s very expensive dentures in a disposable Styrofoam cup instead of the usual green plastic case, helpfully writing “TEETH” on the side, and then some other employee obliviously threw that cup away without bothering to check if it contained $43,000 cargo.

A few minutes after 5:00 PM on Friday, February 27, when my mother asked to munch on a few of her beloved Macadamia nuts, I realized with horror that the dentures were missing. I ran to the nursing station in a panic, and a member of staff slowly ambled over to check the trash, which had been emptied. In desperation I asked where the dumpster was, and somebody led me to a dock at the back of the building. I was starting to climb into the dumpster to find my Mom’s teeth when security interrupted me and I was briefly detained in the security office as the skeleton crew on afterhours weekend duty furrowed their brows and pretended to text their supervisors. I demanded to speak to the senior person on duty, and was led to a hostile, standoffish monster of a woman, first initial M., who could not have been any more rude, callous, cruel, and unprofessional. We both knew down to a half dozen cubic yards where the dentures were, and that retrieving them was eminently possible, but she refused to take the slightest responsibility or even pick up the phone to call one of her supervisors. No, she had the gall to say to my face that, if any dentures were in fact missing, then that was my fault or that of my mother, and our insurance would have to cover it if we bothered to replace them. The facility bore no responsibility, but would call the garbage company on Monday to tell them to keep an eye out.

And so my mother’s $43,000 dentures sat in a dumpster all weekend long, when it would have been trivially easy for the facility to retrieve them, and on Monday morning they were hauled away to be smashed and incinerated. Somebody on staff came by to look around the room and confirm that they were missing, and off the record grimaced and said they were personally sorry for what happened, and then it was radio silence. Incredibly, this fancy and extensively insured facility with its oh so carefully cultivated reputation was attempting to proceed as if nothing had happened and their gross negligence hadn’t torpedoed my dying mother’s quality of life and deprived a helpless old lady of pretty much her last remaining pleasure in life. The senior administrator of the facility should have found me on Monday to apologize profusely and promise to make things right, and instead he gave me the runaround. When I finally tracked him down at the end of the week, I did my best to keep my cool but realistically was probably yelling at him that I was prepared to sue for millions, that I’d been president of my class at Clayton High School (one of the more affluent districts in the area) and would tell all of my influential friends about the facility’s horrific misconduct, and that I’m a New York City journalist who would stop at nothing to cost the facility as much as I possibly could.

Stewing over that weekend, pacing furiously through my mother’s house in the dead of night, I spiraled to a wrath tinged with madness. If they refused to make my mother whole, I would avenge her honor not only by suing for as much as I could possibly get, not only by telling every affluent St. Louisan with aging parents to avoid the facility like the plague, not only by writing the most devastating takedown that I possibly could, but I’d do my damnedest to stage the biggest media spectacle to hit St. Louis since Ferguson: billboards, television ads, and paid protesters with bullhorns in addition to the embarrassing lawsuit. I would make it my life’s work to bring down the facility and get as many people as possible fired.

Early the next week, the facility saw reason. I sat down with the administrator and the head of nursing behind closed doors, explained my position, and emphasized that they were ultimately in charge of how the story I was going to write would end. Would they do the right thing as ethical employees of a classy and trustworthy place? Or would they force me to break the glass and go nuclear? Ultimately, they agreed to hire their own dentist to replace my mother’s dentures to her satisfaction if I’d quit with the loose talk of lawsuits and damages and people needing to be fired. And that was enough for me; we are now working together in a race against time to try to replace the dentures while my mother is still around to make use of them.

I am not a greedy or malicious person, but I am not a doormat either. The issue was never about the money, but dignity and mutual respect. Human beings make mistakes, and we owe each other mercy and compassion and grace. With the one catastrophic exception, my mother has had decent care at the facility and I have no real desire to upset the apple cart. But I’ll do what I have to, even if it involves baring fangs and finding my inner Michael Corleone.

It would have saved us all a ton of time, stress, and money had that awful woman, M., simply done her job in the first place. She is a liability to the facility and I would much prefer that they deduct the cost of my mother’s replacement dentures from that heartless villain’s salary rather than go through insurance. I’ve emphatically recommended to the facility that they terminate her employment immediately, as the next customer whom she insultingly wrongs may well be less magnanimous and forgiving than I try to be. My priority remains restoring my mother’s ability to enjoy her corn on the cob and Macadamia nuts again, as soon as humanly possible.

Next: The Decline and Fall of the Information State (For Now)