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Joy Bergmann's avatar
Joy Bergmann
Mar 23

Eldercare is tough enough without having to deal with that kind of nonsense. You're an excellent advocate for your mother.

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Martin Hackworth's avatar
Martin Hackworth
Mar 23

I am sorry that this has happened to you and your mother. I will be forwarding this to all of my subscribers with the strongest recommendation that they read it. This fits in with one of my recurring themes which, stated as politely as possible, is that good help is hard to find.

I'll be in St. Louis this summer. I'd be happy to stop by and pose as a nightmare potential client in a savage burn just to smooth out that wrinkle in their karma.

The same thing happens at both ends of the spectrum when it comes to caring for those who can't care for themselves. The worst possible combination of incompetence and intransigence prevails. I have a future book in me about the horrors of foster care and children's court.

Give your mom a hug (and some corn on the cob) for us.

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