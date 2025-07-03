As the twentieth century dawned, my hometown of Saint Louis, Missouri, was the fourth largest city in the United States and soon to host a World’s Fair. Strategically situated near the confluence of the Mississippi and Missouri Rivers, and both a bustling river port and rail hub, the city was an economic and cultural powerhouse envied far and wide.

And then gradually, inexorably, much of that prosperity receded with the rise of an increasingly streamlined global market. More and more trucking of imported goods along the new network of national highways looping around denser areas made neglecting the established urban anchors—eventually termed “the rustbelt”—all too easy and profitable. And not only did St. Louis’ local leaders and higher officials make a long list of avoidable mistakes nudging middle-class city residents out to the county and beyond, but the logic of globalization and maximally minimizing costs inevitably implied putting many millions of Americans out of work by the start of the twenty-first century. No matter how convenient and cheap we could make our homegrown labor, without any international shipping costs, we still struggled to compete against barebones subsistence wages abroad. Structurally, we lacked the cards.

I’ve now been in New York City for almost twenty years, through boom and bust, and have often found it underwhelming in comparison to my mother’s St. Marks memories from the 1960s, or my readings about bohemian heartthrob Jeff Buckley moving to picturesque lower Manhattan in the early 1990s. I do love New York, truly, but it ain’t what it used to be: so much of what made New York definitively New York was that it was unique in the sheer funky variety of arts and culture and diverse ethnic restaurants on offer, and it was the combination of that cultural abundance and Bonfire of the Vanities-era Wall Street being stuck in place that perhaps most sustained the city during the troubled years from the early ’70s to the early ’90s.

As an aspiring journalist with an Ivy League diploma and promising job offer in 2007, before the Great Recession, it made perfect sense to move to New York. But would I advise that for very many ambitious newly-minted grads today? Most certainly not, and especially not if they’re thinking about starting a family sooner rather than later. There are dozens of more welcoming and affordable and not much less culturally stimulating destinations all across the country in this globalized day and age, with equally as tasty and Instagram-worthy eateries only an app away across an array of zip codes.

So much of New York City’s prosperity and tax base are ultimately based on the inertia of Big Finance that with contemporary telecommunications no longer actually needs to be physically located anywhere near Wall Street. And the disruption of Covid knocked a lot of the oomph out of the city that it’s never quite recovered even as more workers have gradually returned to the office. The old back-slapping happy hour culture is a shadow of its former self, and New York is nowhere near “The City That Never Sleeps” anymore, to the extent that the subway’s “overnight closures” now typically start as early as 9 PM.

It wouldn’t be fair to say New York has become culturally moribund, as it shares roughly the same dispiriting inertness as almost everywhere else in today’s America, but the NYC cultural scene is an especially stark illustration of the nation’s spiritual and intellectual impoverishment. In terms of measuring up against sheer creature comforts and material quality of life available for all but the wealthiest, New York has lost its competitive edge against places like St. Louis and Pittsburgh, let alone Austin and Palm Beach. Why would people want to pay more for less?

And so I fully expect that, should the socialist mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani win the keys to Gracie Mansion, municipal finances shall crumble as financial firms rationally flee to Stamford or down south. It wouldn’t take too dramatic a push for a bunch of high-worth individuals to rebalance their property portfolios to include only relatively modest pied-a-terres in Manhattan mainly for when they’re in transit to the Hamptons, which would spell further fiscal calamity for the city. And Mamdani is proposing more than just a nudge: behind his crowd-pleasing TikTok schtick, the candidate peddles a fanciful and innumerate platform that would be laughable if it weren’t so foreboding. Slogans and photo-ops aside, Mamdani guarantees a steep downward spiral—perhaps not quite so precipitous a decline as places like St. Louis or Detroit, but a poorer and more dysfunctional, crime-ridden, and chaotic future for ordinary New Yorkers. While New York may remain America’s greatest metropolis, it’s hardly impervious to the advances of technology and globalization, or to the consequences of its electoral blunders. I’ve no special affection for the 1%, but they represent golden geese the city can ill afford to slaughter.

Eric Adams’ mayoralty has been rather disappointing, but his scattershot mediocrity is still infinitely preferable to Mamdani’s zealous utopian demagoguery. The ex-cop Adams has at least made some real progress on crime even as the Biden-Harris administration’s reckless border policies flooded the city with well over 200,000 impoverished migrants, straining the resources and social services that working-class New Yorkers rely upon. Mamdani, by contrast, has only halfheartedly pivoted from his 2020 Summer of Floyd demands not so long ago that the ostensibly racist NYPD be defunded in the name of “queer liberation” and whatever other causes ride along on that dubious DSA bandwagon.

If one is passionate about preserving New York City and doing right by its present residents, they should probably support the Adams campaign. And yet, if they should happen to have grander national imperatives, maybe the cartoonish excesses of a bumbling Mayor Mamdani would more dramatically dethrone the Big Apple from its by now shaky reputation. One way or another, Mamdani ensures bad news for his actual flesh and blood constituents, regardless of whatever ambient national impact he might imply. I’m left ambivalent but not at all unclear about the lesser of evils: I could never support a Mayor Mamdani even if were he to try to resolve many of his more glaring issues.

But perhaps some harmful ascension of Zohran, and the depressing consequences thereof, might not be the worst thing in the world. There’s an ugly slogan I often see on handbags and hoodies, “New York or Nowhere,” which I usually assume is tenuously living folks’ strained overcompensation for being forced to assume terribly spartan circumstances in the big city. To whatever extent that sort of arrogant outlook can be definitively discredited via comprehensively not electing Mamdani would be a win-win for just about everybody. Let’s make it happen!

