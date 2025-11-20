The Ivy Exile

The Ivy Exile

Jenny Poyer Ackerman
9h

This is powerful and persuasive. I’m sold on your argument if not on Trump’s fitness to execute the plan. The most thoughtful, well reasoned ideas are coming from the “formers,” whether former Democrats or other heretics who don’t accept the factory settings on their party’s belief bundle without scrutiny. They’re the ones worth listening to.

Clever Pseudonym
9hEdited

"I personally regard Biden-Harris migration policy as the starkest abuse of executive authority since Japanese internment..."

I think of Biden's immigration disaster as more akin to the Iraq War: a weak-brained clueless Prez has his Administration hijacked by ideologues who prefer their pet theories to reality, who embark on an unnecessary and destructive crusade and lie their asses off the whole way (from reasons for launching the project to denying/ignoring there's anything wrong as the mistakes pile up), even led by the most arrogant, reckless and incompetent Cabinet members of recent memory: Rumsfeld and Mayorkas. And both proved incredibly destructive for their parties, leading to subsequent electoral wipeouts.

I rarely see this mentioned (certainly not in the corporate press) but the primary reason for the surge of mass illegal immigration is because of all the benefits that accrue to the ownership class: cheap labor, higher stock and asset prices, higher real estate values, not to mention that our ownership class are globalists in a cold civil war with nationalists, and the more the country is flooded with foreigners the weaker their opponents become, as it adds to Blue State census numbers while gradually turning America into a nation of suspicious strangers who have nothing in common except for their contributions to GDP.

The project of all our Western elites has been the same this century: first control the wealth, then control the power, then control the virtue. I doubt we'd be seeing a constant massive propaganda push about the pure beauty of diversity and "No One is Illegal" if our upper crust suffered from any of the downsides here. Instead they get to raise their net worth while piously publicly preening about their love for the dark-skinned downtrodden. Social Justice ideology has been the greatest gift to capitalism since the carried interest loophole.

