Thanksgiving regards to one and all. The Ivy Exile has been on semi-hiatus as I continue facing the fallout of my mother’s untimely death, and I hope to resume more regular publishing in weeks to come. A few weeks ago, my attention was piqued by a contest in The Republic of Letters magazine soliciting essays on writers who should be kicked out of the canon. My eventual essay ended up straying from that theme a bit, and I’m pleased the editors saw fit to run it.

Nearly 25 years later, I still recall my eyes glazing over each and every line of a certain Dover Thrift Edition. I wasn’t proud of that, ardent young feminist as I earnestly was, but Kate Chopin’s The Awakening literally bored my high school self to tears—and much the same could be said of the rest of the boys in Honors American Literature class in addition to at least a few of our female peers.

We’d just completed the blood-soaked, testosterone-drenched action of The Red Badge of Courage, so we all understood that something more estrogen-infused was probably appropriate to balance the ledger. But while Stephen Crane’s classic had immediately become a sensational best-seller, never out of print over more than a century, Chopin’s opus had basically flopped and been forgotten until it was rediscovered and championed by feminist critics some seventy years later. One was an organic success that had been authentically influential in the culture, the other had been finagled into the increasingly contested canon by activists.

With age I’ve come to appreciate many things that wouldn’t have spoken to me as an adolescent—I cried when Matthew died in Anne of Green Gables—and no doubt I’d get more out of The Awakening today were I to give it sustained attention. (Though I did recently try perusing the e-text in good faith and can’t say I was grabbed.) The problem was that, even to a bright high schooler, the prose was so mannered, so Victorian, and so remote from anything I could relate to that my main takeaway was that I never wanted to read any more Kate Chopin ever again. And, among my male classmates, that this particular dud of a book had been selected among ‘the best of the best’ seemed to suggest that women authors wrote predominantly about women for women, and that sustaining male interest was beside the point. It was an unfortunate conclusion that hopefully most of us grew out of, but the text had been that much of a slog.

Thankfully, what comprises ‘The Canon’ can’t be confined to any single standard or list, and I would never suggest that Kate Chopin should be excised from college electives or the reading calendars of erudite book clubs. Clearly, her admirers have their reasons. But, in this age of collapsing literacy and accelerating cultural fragmentation, I would argue that high school American literature curricula (particularly for gifted and talented students) have an outsized role to play in preserving any remaining sense of a national canon and connection to centuries of American writers doing their best to meet the moment. Assigning The Awakening circa 2002 was a wasted opportunity to assign something else that might actually have resonated: I was among the few male students, at least, who didn’t default to SparkNotes after the first couple of pages.

Read the rest at The Republic of Letters…

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