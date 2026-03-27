The Ivy Exile

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Q Ellis Telford's avatar
Q Ellis Telford
Mar 27

All this is true, which is why the Democrats and the Left are far more of a danger to "our democracy" than Trump ever could be. The Left -- Democrats/legacy media/academia/federal government apparatchiks, and their ideas of government -- is a cancer. You don't see it. You feel it only vaguely. Could be just a headache or a stomach bug, right? Easy to ignore. When your friend tells you you seem to have lost weight or look tired, you can just dismiss it. The cancer grows and grows, metastasizes. By the time it manifests to perception, it is Stage IV; there is little to no hope. Trump and his administration are like chemo. The unpleasant side effects are felt acutely and are visible. People react negatively to those side effects and think that they are far worse than the disease. But Trump is too little, too late, and cannot reverse the cancer. Slow it, perhaps, but once the Left is back in control, the cancer will, rather quickly I'm afraid, prove fatal. (Apologies to all who have survived or are fighting cancer or whose loved ones have. I mean no offense by the analogy.)

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Alfred's avatar
Alfred
Mar 27

San Francisco was turned into a dystopian nightmare under these people during the last mayor's administration. Downtown, like Portland's, may take a generation to recover.

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