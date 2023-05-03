An impromptu post responding to some rather problematic commentary the other day…

In a widely shared Slow Boring essay entitled “More Courage, Less Fear,” Matthew Yglesias argued that accounts of cancel culture and excessive ‘wokeness’ tend to have become overblown, especially since the peak of Black Lives Matter in 2020, and that “exaggerated criticism can generate exaggerated fears.”

In a memorable turn of phrase, he suggested that events like the Heterodox Academy conference can “tip over into a kind of counterproductive pity party, with people telling each other spooky campfire stories about the cancel cult and the DEI gestapo.”

Yglesias concluded that many and maybe most of the horror stories amount to overheated clickbait that make what was a somewhat minor issue somewhat worse:



Again, I won’t deny that there are problems in this space, but I want to make the point that the problems are not as bad as some people say. While exaggerated claims can be good marketing, they are counterproductive in part because they make more junior people more scared than they need to be.



On Twitter, Columbia sociologist Musa Al-Gharbi enthusiastically concurred:

…

While they do make an important point—there are indeed grifters and a ton of thoughtless hyperbole in the ‘war on woke’—I respectfully suggest that perhaps each has become enviably insulated in the prestigious positions they occupy: Yglesias, as the foremost center-left pundit of his now-established generation; and al-Gharbi as a rising star academic and public intellectual.

Just because the issue has been demagogued, or some anecdotes may be more nuanced than they initially sound, doesn’t mean that the reality isn’t bleak and getting bleaker; it’s not simply worrywarts making mountains out of molehills.

True, most workaday folks can skip pronouns in their emails, or kvetch about open borders or affirmative action. The vast majority of those living relatively quiet lives will not be targeted by a cancel mob or called before some tribunal to answer for their wrongthink. And even most professionals have little to fear, for now.

But among today’s ambitious climbers in prestigious places, whether of law or academia or media or business or politics, the types who hope to filter into the leadership class, it’s a dramatically different picture. The competition is such that few, and especially not those lacking favored demographic traits, can afford the slightest ding to their reputations—so much debt, so many years invested, that even for freer thinkers failure is not an option. Social death would mean professional death, and vice versa.

I had less to lose than many, and was never quite on a conventional track, but learned quick to keep my mouth shut to remain viable in the contracting universe of New York journalism/institutions. It meant enduring countless symposia, lectures, and meetings where people of my approximate description were blamed and berated for all the problems in the world, but for a lot of years I was always discreet.

I’d never have stuck my neck out for a quixotic endeavor like The Ivy Exile if I didn’t still hold out some hope for change. But things are bad out there, and particularly for those well under 30. Yglesias himself, a more senior millennial, was famously defenestrated a few years back from the progressive outlet he’d cofounded, Vox, for signing an anodyne statement in Harper’s Weekly in support of freedom of expression.

It ended up working out great for him, but only because he’d already been able to build his brand and cred for many years. In this day and age, with journalism and academia supersaturated way beyond the dwindling pool of job opportunities, aspiring talent is forced to be more cutthroat than many might really wish to be, while there are certainly plenty who don’t mind.

There have been a number of mildly encouraging signs the past few months that the fever may have temporarily broken: the outcry at Stanford Law students’ noisy censoriousness prompting ass-covering responses from university leadership; Cornell suddenly centering free discourse; and Harvard faculty founding a new Council on Academic Freedom.

That’s all well and good, but geared more to near-term fundraising and shoring up eroding institutional legitimacy than truly confronting systemic problems. Whatever the narrative line, as Eric Kaufmann notes in UnHerd:



In the long run, liberalism is giving way to progressivism in elite spaces... The steady erosion of free speech values is generational. Today’s young people are far more censorious than the young people of 1980 or even 2000, and they won’t grow out of it… Administrations’ occasional rebukes of student activists or adoption of high-minded academic freedom resolutions will make little difference to this speech climate.



Courage is key, by all means let’s foster maximum conversation, but let’s also not kid ourselves that a few grants and initiatives are going to change the hegemonic culture and incentives. In the long run individual courage is harder to sustain than institutional imperative.

Next: This Ad’s For You