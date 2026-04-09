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Erek Tinker's avatar
Erek Tinker
Apr 9

McNamara wasn't wrong that with enough data a bunch of whiz kids can engineer a better society.

He was just a century too early.

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Diamond Boy's avatar
Diamond Boy
2d

Well done author, well done, that was quite brilliant.

I have a premonition about the future. I think this quote is the theory:

“A basic fact of human relations: the foundation of authority is the ability, when persuasion fails, to compel obedience.”

Mary Harrington

Me thinks the likes of Trump will not be tolerated in the future: leviathan will compel obedience.

How? Ancient Greece - “Tiberius Gracchus, whose potential for popular reform was unmatched, was simply winded and assassinated before them.”

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