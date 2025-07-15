Before I started writing for Columbia University, my career in Manhattan media began in broadcast television with a summer internship at CBS News over on West 57th Street, in the wake of “Rathergate,” and then for a couple of years as blogger, researcher, and junior PR flack for the late, great Bill Moyers’ PBS public affairs show produced down on West 33rd. But before that, I’d learned the broadcast ropes in radio as a DJ and copywriter for Brown University’s very own alternative rock radio station, the nonprofit 95-5 WBRU, serving Providence, Rhode Island and broader southern New England.

Across a number of stern orientations and trainings over the first few days, upperclassmen warned us against two specific no-nos that could get us suspended or even terminated from working at the station: diverging in the slightest bit from the printed playlists we DJs were provided for each hour by the program managers, or by allowing any ‘dead air’ between songs, ads, promos, sweepers, and us actively speaking. Any dead air might prompt mercurial listeners to turn the dial, so we needed to fill that oppressive silence with something, anything.

In recent weeks, I’ve spent many a morning sitting in a certain St. Louis County hospital waiting room amid chauffeuring my dear old mother to various appointments. Thankfully it’s typically been only 10 or 15 minutes at a time, but I’ve had to endure more Today with Jenna [Bush Hager] & Friends, aka the fourth and most extraneous hour of NBC’s redoubtable Today Show, than I’d wish on my very worst enemy.

At heart, television is ultimately mostly a medium of formulaic comfort food: give the audience the very same predictable and largely disposable content episode after episode right up until the time the show becomes unprofitable. Whether that assembly line consistency comes off as stifling and dreary, or so cozily comfy that viewers demand it all the time, tends to boil down to the sheer charisma and stage patter of atypically magnetic TV personalities.

The immortal Regis Philbin was a genius, and I wonder what will become of his plaque on the ground floor of the old Upper West Side ABC News headquarters it’s been such a whimsical pleasure to periodically happen upon. ABC’s Barbara Walters was also a sort of genius in her own narcissistic way, and Oprah even more emphatically so from Chicago. I was actively bummed when Pat Sajak announced his retirement after 41 seasons on Wheel, wondering who else might possibly pair with Vanna, and had concluded that only Ryan Seacrest could possibly fill Pat’s shoes long before that official announcement was made.

But all of those shiny people really genuinely earned it, organically rising their way through the ranks to cultural ubiquity like such camera-friendly compatriots as Steve Harvey and Howie Mandel and Gordon Ramsay. With all due respect, Jenna (if not necessarily her Friends) is the most gratuitous nepo baby this side of Maggie Sajak, but at least Maggie seldom imposes for more than 20 seconds at a time.

Talk about dead air: Jenna’s cloying, saccharine, vacuous droning left me gasping for each next commercial break. She’s empty calories, every bit as mediocre at her job as her father was at his, and selfishly clinging to a perch that really rightfully should have gone to someone who legitimately earned it. I’m not suggesting that Jenna isn’t probably a pleasant enough person who means well from her pampered sinecure, but that she’s wasting precious airtime and presumably collecting a fat paycheck that plenty of other people need and merit far more. It was hard not to cringe when she congratulated one morning’s special Friend Henry Winkler for being “indicted” into the Television Academy Hall of Fame.

But what most offends is that Jenna the child of unimaginable privilege is putting on a kind of minstrel show. I’ve spent enough time around Manhattan media types to testify that to the extent ‘flyover country’ comes up at all, it’s typically to condemn its denizens as backwards peasants to be supervised and punished. Some of that mentality is coastal people who haven’t spent any meaningful amount of time in ‘The Middle’ and lazily presume the worst, and probably more of it is aspirational folks who made it to The Big Apple from somewhere smaller somewhat desperate to escape the taint of their ordinary upbringings.

As a proud son of Missouri gone east, I’ll give Jenna the credit of conceding that her aw shucks Texas folksiness probably comes pretty naturally and is not entirely a cynical schtick. However much she grew up in corridors of wealth and power, she’s very much her father’s daughter. But there’s an extent to which that makes her a convenient Trojan Horse, a disarmingly pseudo-authentic Flyover Mom With Access to launder whatever notions her employers at Comcast or her aristocratic social set prefer straight into the lower common denominator national mainstream. Jenna is reasonably competent at playing the role of a relatable Middle American Mom magically making glamorous and relatable small talk with Broadway stars, but that doesn’t make her show tasteful or appropriate.

Indeed, I’d argue that Today with Jenna & Friends is probably the worst thing on television that isn’t on MSNBC or CNN. ABC’s The View is appalling, and pollutes the national discourse to a far greater extent, but whatever one thinks of Joy and Whoopi and company, some of them are genuinely compelling TV characters who got where they are legitimately. Even Kelly reached national stardom by Regis’ coattails and the sweat of her brow. But all Jenna has to offer is the deadest and emptiest of dead air. NBC, and America, would be far better off filling that time slot with some more old Dateline reruns.

