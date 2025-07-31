The Ivy Exile

JBird4049
10h

During the past forty odd years, our political, social, and economic beliefs, our ideologies have been transmogrified into religious beliefs. Beliefs that are then weaponized by believers turned into not just fanatics, but militant zealots. Zealots who use a one drop rule where even the slightest disagreement instantly and completely turns anyone into The Unclean, people who must be incessantly harassed and demonized for their obviously great sins, no matter how small they are.

I don’t know how to reverse this trend of unthinking, blinkered, destructive thinking and behavior. I wish I did, and I wish that I was not seeing this spreading.

William Krebs
17h

As usual, a thoughtful well-written essay. Since you're renewing your membership in KETC, what steps will you be taking to encourage the station to avoid inappropriate content in the future?

