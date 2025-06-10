The Ivy Exile

The Ivy Exile

"Had institutions like Harvard and Columbia behaved just a little less haughtily in recent decades, and been just slightly more inclusive, many millions of Americans might have been a little less gleeful about seeing them be taken to the woodshed in recent weeks."

Great piece. They don't know how to be anything but haughty. How many of your Honors College peers made it to the Ivies? Their futures were stolen by DEI commissars and international students.

I don't have a issue with legacy admissions at private schools; they are, in theory at least, private institutions who get to pick and choose who goes there. But, they do need to obey laws, and that includes laws against discrimination. But, the Fed gov't gets to choose how many peoples are allowed in via visa, and that includes student visas.

Yes, international students and teachers are a boon to American students, but, as you say, there needs to be a cap on the amount as the system we now have is a finite resource, and each of those foreign students takes a slot away from a US student. Indeed, they are currently being used as a cash cow for universities who have greatly overstretched their financials, and are being pushed to the limits of that now with Trumps visa restrictions.

