The Ivy Exile

The Ivy Exile

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SkilledTradesman's avatar
SkilledTradesman
Sep 10

The way you described your mother made me feel a little envious, but in a good way.

May her memory be a blessing.

Reply
Share
1 reply by The Ivy Exile
John Olson's avatar
John Olson
Sep 10

I have never read a better eulogy.

Reply
Share
1 reply by The Ivy Exile
57 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Ivy Exile LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture