Words I’m grateful to only have to type once: my mother died last week. Part of me remains in disbelief; less than two years ago my Mom was still a dynamo with chutzpah to spare and a mind like a steel trap. Like Dolly Parton, she was so vital that it never really occurred to me that she might not be kicking around well into her 80s. But cancer is a bitch, and the treatments for cancer almost as bad, and she succumbed about six weeks after her 80th birthday. Her spirit will never die: she was the most extraordinary person I’ve ever known.

In July 1946, my mother was born amid the ruins of Munich, Germany, to a married couple who had survived Auschwitz. Soon she was placed in an orphanage, her parents almost certainly desperate refugees hoping against hope that someone else might be able to give her a better life. And as it happens, a U.S. Army engineer helping rebuild municipal infrastructure and his wife, Jews whose families had come through Ellis Island, adopted the little girl and brought her to America—initially the Lower East Side, then briefly the Bronx, then for the rest of her upbringing Paramus, New Jersey long before the mall, back when it was a rising middle-class little suburb ensconced in undeveloped woodlands.

She had no specific memories of the orphanage, but described remembering a sense of profound deprivation along with a burning conviction that somehow, some way, she’d get out of there. That well of inner strength would serve her throughout life. Alas, she did not get along especially well with her new parents, an irascible engineer and his high-strung homemaker wife. It didn’t help that they had thought they were infertile when they’d adopted my mother, and then popped out two biological kids over the next number of years; as often happens in such situations, they subconsciously yet palpably regarded her siblings as their real children and she as the ‘other one.’ She was profoundly grateful to them for rescuing her, but there was never much of what she considered a substantive relationship.

She would have been a more wounded and alienated young woman if not for her summers in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, visiting her aunt and favorite uncle, both professional artists. Some of her fondest memories were hours walking with her uncle in the countryside and watching him at work in his studio and whiling away afternoons reading under a willow tree with a little dog named Pumpkin. A diehard Elvis fan from his first appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show, my mother grew into a folkie teenager who would take the bus in to Greenwich Village to see musicians like Bob Dylan, Richie Havens, and Dave Van Ronk perform. Then, she spent a couple of years living on St. Marks Place, coming home one night to find Andy Warhol on the couch hitting on one of her roommates. He came over a number of times, and my mother told me he was always too stoned to be interesting. (For the record, she felt that the Dylan biopic did a pretty solid job of evoking that era, but when I showed her the first episode of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel a few months back she thought they got the vibe totally wrong.)

Eventually my mother cobbled together enough credits from a couple of different colleges to get a degree in sociology, and moved to St. Louis to earn her masters in social work from Washington University. In the early ’70s, she got involved with my Dad, a local lapsed Lutheran who’d grown up poor and without encouragement, but had eventually become first in his family to go to college let alone join the Peace Corps let alone go to grad school for social work. In retrospect, they were almost comically mismatched in terms of culture and lifestyle and expectations, but they were each the most interesting person that the other had ever met. After a year or two together, they went on a ten-month trek through Europe and North Africa and the Middle East and Afghanistan right down to India, where they broke up. My mother flew back to visit her family, by then relocated to Westchester, and then back to St. Louis, while my Dad headed on to Tokyo.

That probably should have been it, but my Dad wooed her back when he returned to St. Louis and after another few years they married in the late ‘70s. Both initially worked as case workers, but my mother grew increasingly disenchanted with a system she came to feel simply threw money at problems rather than attempt to empower clients. My Dad was content to be a cog in the machine because without his education he would have been stuck on a factory floor, so he felt like he’d already made it, but my mother had more imagination and ambition than that. If the system was stupid, then she was going to do better outside the system, so she took a risk and went out on her own in private practice providing counseling and therapy. Immediately, business took off and she was essentially booked solid with a waiting list for twenty years.

St. Louis was and still is an underrated place with quite a bit of money floating around and more institutional depth than any other metro of its size and affordability, but one thing it has long lacked is much in the way of glamour, and people tend to be hungry for any taste of it. In terms of St. Louisans seeking therapy in the late ‘70s, my arty, intense, and exotic mother with New York City flair took off by sheer word of mouth. And then again, she was really good at her job counseling clients into understanding and taking responsibility for their problematic behaviors, telling people that they could sit on “the pity pot” for a couple of minutes but then it was time to constructively move forward. As opposed to a lot of therapists who milk their clients for years, my mother defined her professional success by getting people intact and functional enough that they didn’t feel any more need to come see her.

My mother bore two sons during the 1980s, but missed more of our childhoods than she would have preferred because she was working so hard. The hours were long but the money was flowing, and she could feel the rumblings of managed care slowly beginning to siphon the money out of her field. The way she saw it, she had no choice but to maximally get while the getting was good. Having risen from abject poverty, my Dad was content to punch in 9 to 5 and basic middle-class was more than enough, but my mother equated financial security with freedom in life and wanted to be able to pass down some real assets to us kids. I remember my parents arguing all the time and it was a relief when they finally got divorced and split custody: instead of a single household with people yelling at each other, it was two very distinct households cooperating in reasonably civil fashion.

Busy as she was, my mother tried her best to fit in quality time. I have fond memories of joyful conversations spent tossing a koosh ball back and forth across the living room. She and I would face off over boardgames like Sorry!, Monopoly Jr., and a forgotten ’60s classic called Score Four. Her house at that time had a large screened-in back porch, large enough that the table in the middle wouldn’t get much moisture in almost any weather, so usually when there was a big evening rainstorm we’d eat dinner amidst the drama of the downpour. Those were some of the most magical moments of my childhood. A couple of years later, I felt very grown-up eating warm chocolate chip cookies with her while watching procedurals like NYPD Blue and Chicago Hope.

By the latter 90s, my mother was inching towards retirement and trying to make more time for herself. She got her weight basically under control with a steady gym routine, usually hustling to Graceland, and even managed to quit smoking. And then came my now-disowned older brother’s spiral into madness, which profoundly grieved her, as did looking after a close friend with agonizing terminal cancer who lingered for years longer than the doctors expected. I am sure those stresses took years off my mother’s life, but things abruptly got 98% easier when she finally threw my brother out of her house. I’d always loved her, but as I grew older and the conversations grew deeper and the house was no longer a warzone, I could better appreciate just how gifted she was: she had an extraordinary knack for mapping out all sorts of people’s interior lives after just a few minutes of conversation, as much considering what they hadn’t mentioned as what they had. She must have helped thousands of clients over the years.

If helping people was her deeply fulfilling profession, real estate was my mother’s all-consuming passion. Going back to the ’70s, friends had long poked fun at her obsessively tracking listings, dropping into open houses most every weekend, and moving every few years. The only way I could entice her to actually learn how to use the iPad she begrudgingly purchased under pressure from her sister was to demonstrate the bounty of real estate listings just a few taps away. So much of my Mom’s life was defined by her continually trying to find and make a home amidst the tumult of her experience; she wasn’t an artist, but she had an artistic disposition, and everywhere she moved she made beautiful.

There was the classic Victorian house that she had painted with purple accents; we kids were embarrassed, but people showed up taking pictures for months. There was the modernist house with the grand gardens and tiered patio, for which maintenance was a nightmare. There was the sleek condo with a spacious outdoor deck in a building that was wonderful except for its squabbling condo board. Then there’s the house where she spent her last two decades (not that she wasn’t still looking right up until the past few years) that looks like an art gallery, but for the mess I’ve made lately, set in a gorgeous garden lush with blossoms and butterflies and a burbling little waterfall. And then in her final months there was her room at the nursing home, which I filled with as many of her favorite things as possible even as her gardener brought in regular vases of treasures retrieved from her garden.

As she’d eased into retirement, my mother had toyed with the notion of getting a real estate license and entering the business for real. As far as architecturally interesting upscale housing along St. Louis’ desirable “central corridor” was concerned, no one had more encyclopedic knowledge. The problem was that she was a social worker at heart, and infinitely more interested in placing the right family in the right home than making maximum money for the seller in as short a time as possible. The industry was what it was, like it or not, despite her do-gooder sensibilities.

All of my mother’s friends could testify to her generosity, but she was no pushover: trust had to be earned and reaffirmed. At one point my brother had worked hard and tried to improve himself, showing real glimmers of talent and potential, but eventually he’d festered into a lazy, entitled ingrate who shirked every responsibility and readily blew money like there was no tomorrow. I, on the other hand, proved an instinctively frugal workaholic who derives more satisfaction from saving money than spending it, and that fact wasn’t lost on her. When I struggled to find a second job after Bill Moyers retired, I assumed I had no choice but to go to law school, but my mother kept telling me that there was enough inheritance waiting such that I had other options, too. The day before I was set to submit all of my law school applications, a fancy writing gig for Columbia University came through. There’s no way I could have afforded to live decently in Manhattan year after year without her help, and she consistently encouraged me to follow what I found interesting and felt was important rather than whatever might bring in the biggest paycheck. She often said we shouldn’t wait until she was dead to make use of what she’d saved.

I’d already been troubled for many years by the accelerating degradation of discourse at Columbia, but the Covid lockdowns marked an alarming new low. Sharing the conviction that credentialed society had run utterly aground, my mother and I brainstormed a new, independent publication that would assess these dysfunctional times through the lenses of my disillusioning experiences across the Ivy League and ostensibly progressive media. That germ of an idea became The Ivy Exile, for the first nearly three years of which she served as my editor, sponsor, biggest fan, and all-around partner in crime. It was her last great adventure, and she relished the ride.

Gradually, it became increasingly unavoidable that my mother was growing more fragile, so I started spending more and more time in St. Louis over the past number of years, the three- and four-week visits becoming seven- and eight-week stays. And when in spring 2025 she told me over the phone with an uncharacteristic tremor in her voice that she’d been diagnosed with cancer, I rushed home almost immediately to do anything and everything I could. Which wasn’t enough, which could never be enough, but I’d hoped might sustain her a little longer.

This magnificent woman endured absolute destitution, built a life for herself, traversed the world, and benefited so many, me most of all, and then the very expensive and supposedly classy nursing home in which I’d placed her after multiple hospitalizations recklessly ruined what was left of her life by destroying the expensive custom dentures that had enabled her to enjoy her favorite foods. She’d been on the upswing in her physical therapy and appetite right up until her teeth were stolen, working up to covering 50-60 feet with her walker and eating relatively heartily again, but that all fell apart when she was suddenly and senselessly reduced to a diet of liquids and mush. Without doubt, the theft of my Mom’s teeth dramatically shortened her life; her therapeutic progress swiftly collapsed and before long she was bedbound altogether. And then when I pressured the facility to fulfill its promise to replace the dentures, the despicable management dispatched a sleazy attorney to threaten what little life she had remaining. Not only did the aggravated grand theft of my mother’s teeth amount to an egregious felony, but the way it undermined her ability to consume nutrients was something like slow-motion manslaughter. I’m not saying she was going to reach her 81st birthday, but she almost certainly would be alive today and may well have made it to Thanksgiving had the facility the slightest professional ethics.

About a month ago, I was packing up at around 7:30 at night when my mother suddenly asked me in her soft, gravelly voice if I could get her a hamburger. It was the first time she’d asked me for any food in weeks, so I was more than happy to provide. Her favorite place wasn’t answering the phone, unfortunately, so I had to resort to the excruciatingly slow nearby Shake Shack. I got back well after 8, and had to watch her struggle for over an hour to work around the edges for what little she could nibble with her gums.

There’s a guilty ambivalence that starts to set in during protracted eldercare: you begin to get restless and crave a change of scenery, and part of you starts quietly wanting to move on, even as a bigger part of you dreads the loss that will entail. You’re living day by day—you don’t want today to be the day, or tomorrow to be the day, but you also start to recognize that you don’t want to spend the rest of your life this way. It’s a jumble of emotions.

A few days before she passed, in our most substantive final interaction, my Mom asked me if I had any cash. I did, I told her, how much did she need? Fifteen dollars, she said. What did she need it for, I asked. To go to the theater, she told me, and she’d give me back the change. This was a phenomenon I’d seen back when my Dad was dying. When one alternates their time between two thirds awake and two thirds asleep, it’s difficult to discern dreamworld—where one is bopping around as per their entire preceding life—and reality, where one just feels strangely, unfathomably exhausted. My beloved mother was sure she was on her way to the theater, as she’d been so many times, and the only way I could wrangle back the three fivers from her trembling, withered fingers was by telling her that I was going to the theater with her and would pay for us both by credit card.

And then, as many times as I’d kissed her forehead and held her hand and told her that I loved her, one morning she was gone. I’d sworn in many of my mother’s more lucid moments that I’d avenge her honor, and even as I prepare to return to New York part-time, I’m meeting with attorneys, getting affairs in order, and girding for war. I’m not greedy, and am far more interested in accountability and justice than filthy lucre, but I’ll take what I can get. My silence might be bought for a high enough price, but I’d much prefer a smaller cash settlement that involves constructively helping them clean up their act and publicly ditch the bad apples. At any rate, I’ll do what I have to and the gauntlet will be thrown down in the coming weeks.

My mother was not religious, but she was one of the more spiritual people I’ve known. It was her belief that when people die they do not wink out of existence, but that their spirits commune in what she called “The River” and rejoin those with whom they most resonated in earthly life. I hope she was right, and that we get to be reunited some decades down the line. Regardless, I’ll never stop trying to make her proud.

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