The Ivy Exile

The Ivy Exile

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Don Bob's avatar
Jim Don Bob
3d

"Were that long-overdue reckoning to somehow be miraculously averted, what would the takeaway be for this failed generation of academic leaders? Gloating vindication, most likely, along with complacent certitude that they’d done nothing wrong and yet more contempt for their proven-ineffectual critics".

I'll take door #1, Monty.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
omenapt's avatar
omenapt
3d

Have you read Rufo's Manhattan Statement on higher ed? It seems well reasoned to me and only hawkish by suggesting Trump's involvement in the process.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by The Ivy Exile and others
24 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Ivy Exile LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture