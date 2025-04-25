The Ivy Exile

Latham Turner
5h

Thank you for writing this. I just bought Zweig's book. I'm afraid of what I'm about to find out.

Parker Haffey
12h

>>I’ve been inclined to assume that public health leaders deserved something close to a free pass for those surreal first few months<<

Like you, I feel the same about the first half of 2020. Afterwards, it just felt like a complete failure of the scientific establishment. To see all of the science NOT done was heartbreaking. Despite incomprehensibly large budgets, our public health agencies took 3 years to figure out that cloth masks probably don't do much. People were running outside with masks on and pulling their masks to the side for every bite of food at restaurants-- for almost 3 years!! On top of this, questioning the logic on masking was worthy of cancellation in many circles. Our scientific establishment became a rigid hierarchy of public health officials and 'science communicators', where any questioning of the consensus was strictly forbidden.

Love or hate RFK Jr., it is interesting to see the public health apparatus react to him. Of course, they are incapable of a nuanced interpretation of RFK Jr.'s beliefs, and therefore find themselves defending everything RFK Jr. stands against. So, in an almost-comedic turn of events, I see the same science-communicators who insisted on cloth masking, are now championing Monsanto's Round-Up and red-dye-40. Strange times.

