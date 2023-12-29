The Ivy Exile
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Columbia Agonistes
Words scarcely express what relief it was to finally escape Columbia University to turn whistleblower early last year.
Aug 21
•
The Ivy Exile
94
Share this post
Columbia Agonistes
ivyexile.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
47
Bushleaguer
No matter how many years I spend in Manhattan, in my heart Saint Louis, Missouri remains my true home.
Aug 8
•
The Ivy Exile
43
Share this post
Bushleaguer
ivyexile.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
15
July 2024
Why We Can't Have Nice Things
Lately I can’t help but recall the spring of ’92, when me and my elementary school chums were the absolute terror of our afternoon school bus.
Jul 2
•
The Ivy Exile
54
Share this post
Why We Can't Have Nice Things
ivyexile.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
19
June 2024
Heterodox and Loving It
Stepping off a plane at Chicago O’Hare last week, part of me wondered what the hell I was doing there.
Jun 14
•
The Ivy Exile
55
Share this post
Heterodox and Loving It
ivyexile.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
19
May 2024
Diamonds and Rust
Pleased to reappear in the Washington Examiner Magazine…
May 17
•
The Ivy Exile
40
Share this post
Diamonds and Rust
ivyexile.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
7
April 2024
The Perils of Solo-itis
Two of the most fearsome words in the entire rock ‘n’ roll lexicon: solo career. The genre is strewn with the wreckage of great and near-great bands…
Apr 18
•
The Ivy Exile
42
Share this post
The Perils of Solo-itis
ivyexile.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
24
Clash of the Titans!
Pleased to reappear in the Washington Examiner Magazine…
Apr 5
•
The Ivy Exile
30
Share this post
Clash of the Titans!
ivyexile.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
32
March 2024
Keeping the Blue Blood Pumping
Pleased to make the cover of the Washington Examiner Magazine…
Mar 5
•
The Ivy Exile
13
Share this post
Keeping the Blue Blood Pumping
ivyexile.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
How Broken Is Academia?
Pleased to appear in Persuasion…
Mar 1
•
The Ivy Exile
33
Share this post
How Broken Is Academia?
ivyexile.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
6
January 2024
Crooked Timber
It’s often useful to mention that I went to public school in Missouri; it’s technically true, and helps burnish my populist credentials.
Jan 19
•
The Ivy Exile
40
Share this post
Crooked Timber
ivyexile.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
11
December 2023
Cracking the Prestige Cartel
Pleased to reappear in the Washington Examiner Magazine…
Dec 29, 2023
•
The Ivy Exile
38
Share this post
Cracking the Prestige Cartel
ivyexile.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
13
November 2023
Show Business (Uptown Broadway)
It was hard times for Columbia Journalism School as the storied institution neared its 2012 centennial—and not for the first time in its tumultuous…
Nov 9, 2023
•
The Ivy Exile
17
Share this post
Show Business (Uptown Broadway)
ivyexile.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
10
© 2024 The Ivy Exile LLC
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts